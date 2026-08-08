Orioles' Shane Baz: Winless skid reaches nine games

Baz (4-11) took the loss Friday against the Rangers, allowing two runs on three hits and one walk while striking out nine over eight innings.

Baz was excellent for most of the night, but one mistake was enough to saddle him with another loss. The right-hander held Texas scoreless through five innings before Joc Pederson took him deep for a two-run homer in the sixth, accounting for all of the Rangers' scoring. Baz then retired the final eight batters he faced, but the offense couldn't support him with a turnaround. Despite his ugly 4-11 record, Baz owns a respectable 3.76 ERA with a 1.32 WHIP. He's winless in his last nine starts, going 0-5 with a 3.31 ERA and 1.21 WHIP over that stretch. He's scheduled to make his next start on the road against the Twins.