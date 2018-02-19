Orioles' Sharlon Schoop: Returns to Orioles on minor-league deal
Schoop has re-signed with the Orioles on a minor-league contract Monday, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.
Schoop, the older brother of Orioles second baseman Jonathan Schoop, has been in the Orioles' system since 2014. The 30-year-old has yet to reach the majors and owns a career .220/.281/.332 slash line in 125 Triple-A games. He's unlikely to be anything more than organizational depth for Baltimore.
