Anderson was recalled from Triple-A Norfolk on Thursday, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.
Anderson was claimed off waivers by Baltimore on Saturday after he was designated for assignment by the Rangers at the end of June. He'll report to the big-league club after he posted a 9.35 ERA and 2.08 WHIP in 8.2 innings across four appearances with the Twins earlier in the season. The right-hander should serve mainly as a low-leverage reliever after left-hander Zac Lowther was sent down in a corresponding move.