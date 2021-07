Anderson has yielded 10 runs (six earned) across 4.2 innings since he was called up by Baltimore on July 8.

Anderson didn't have much success earlier in the year with Minnesota, and he's continued to struggle at the major-league level in Baltimore. He's posted a 10.13 ERA, 2.33 WHIP and 13:8 K:BB across 13.1 innings overall. The right-hander is almost certain to remain in a low-leverage role given how poorly he's pitched so far.