The Orioles added Armstrong to their 25-man roster ahead of Tuesday's game against the White Sox.

Armstrong had no minor-league options remaining, so it was inevitable that he would report to the big club after being claimed off waivers from Seattle on Sunday. While Armstrong's surface results (six runs allowed on eight hits and three walks in 3.2 innings) haven't been pretty this season, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports notes that the right-hander's slider has the 10th-highest spin rate among pitchers who have thrown the offering 50 times or more since 2018. That at least provides a sliver of optimism for Armstrong's chances of emerging as a useful piece in a Baltimore bullpen that otherwise lacks many intriguing arms.