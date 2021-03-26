Armstrong is a candidate for save chances early in the season, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.
Hunter Harvey (oblique) was expected to open the season in the closer role, but will be out at least late May. That has opened up save opportunities in Baltimore, though manager Brandon Hyde has refused to name an official closer. Armstrong is a candidate based on his strong 2020 season -- he posted a 1.80 ERA and 0.80 WHIP with a 14:3 K:BB across 15 innings -- but had an equally poor 2019 campaign and will need to prove his consistency. Tanner Scott and Cesar Valdez are other candidates to see save opportunities.
