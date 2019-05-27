Armstrong is a potential candidate to pitch in the ninth inning with Mychal Givens temporarily demoted to a low-leverage role, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.

Givens' recent struggles have led manager Brandon Hyde to take him out of the firing line, at least for now. Armstrong's 5.93 season ERA is poor, but he's posted a 2.70 mark in 10 innings since getting claimed off waivers by the Orioles in late April. His career 21.8 percent strikeout rate is hardly closer material, but the Orioles' bullpen isn't exactly full of premium arms, so Armstrong is a candidate to move up from a medium-leverage role to a high-leverage one.