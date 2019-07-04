Armstrong struck out the only batter he faced to record the save Wednesday against the Blue Jays.

Armstrong entered the game after Richard Bleier surrendered three earned runs in the ninth inning, bringing the tying run to the plate for the Rays. Armstrong secured the win for the Orioles however, by whiffing Tommy Pham on seven pitches, recording his second save of the season in the process. It was Armstrong's first save since May 27, and chances are likely to remain rare given the Orioles' lack of wins and committee approach to the closer role.