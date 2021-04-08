Armstrong gave up a run on two hits over two-thirds of an inning in Wednesday's 4-3 extra-innings win over the Yankees. He was charged with a blown save.

Armstrong entered the game to start the bottom of the eighth inning. He retired Clint Frazier and Jay Bruce on groundouts, but then allowed Gary Sanchez to reach on a single. Mike Tauchman entered as a pinch runner, and Gio Urshela tagged a double to plate the tying run, handing Armstrong a blown save. The right-handed reliever has struggled in his first two appearances, allowing three runs on three hits and a walk over one inning. He's still seeing high-leverage assignments, but that could change if his poor performance continues.