Armstrong agreed to a one-year deal with the Orioles on Wednesday, avoiding arbitration.

He logged a 1.80 ERA, 0.80 WHIP and 14 strikeouts in 15 innings last season -- a major rebound from the 5.74 ERA and 1.64 WHIP he posted in 2019 with the Mariners and Orioles. Armstrong doesn't figure to open the year with a chance at saves, but he could earn some chances as the year goes on.

