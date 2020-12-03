Armstrong agreed to a one-year deal with the Orioles on Wednesday, avoiding arbitration.
He logged a 1.80 ERA, 0.80 WHIP and 14 strikeouts in 15 innings last season -- a major rebound from the 5.74 ERA and 1.64 WHIP he posted in 2019 with the Mariners and Orioles. Armstrong doesn't figure to open the year with a chance at saves, but he could earn some chances as the year goes on.
