The Orioles reinstated Armstrong (forearm) from the 10-day injured list Sunday. He worked 1.1 innings in relief and gave up a run on three hits and a walk.

Armstrong missed the minimum amount of time with the strained right forearm and immediately took back a key role in the Baltimore bullpen. He entered the contest with the Orioles trailing by one run and proceeded to allow a home run to the second batter he faced (Whit Merrifield), but otherwise mitigated the damage.