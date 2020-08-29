The Orioles announced Saturday that they are putting Armstrong on the 10-day injured list with back soreness, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.

Armstrong hasn't pitched since Aug. 22 against the Red Sox when he gave up a run on two hits and a walk in just a third of an inning. Given his shotty performance, it can be speculated that Armstrong may have begun to feel soreness dating back to that outing. He will be eligible to return Sept. 5 as the transaction is retroactive to Aug. 26. The Orioles recalled Evan Phillips to the 28-man roster in a corresponding move.