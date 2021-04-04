The Orioles activated Armstrong from the paternity list Sunday and transferred him to the COVID-19 injured list, Joe Trezza of MLB.com
Though Armstrong is set to rejoin the team after completing his paternity leave following the birth of his child, he'll be stationed on the IL for the time being while he waits to clear COVID-19 intake testing. Assuming Armstrong tests negative over the next 24 hours, he should be activated ahead of Monday's series opener versus the Yankees. Once available, Armstrong should factor into the late-inning mix for Baltimore.
