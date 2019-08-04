Armstrong picked up the save after allowing two hits and striking out three over a scoreless ninth inning Sunday against the Blue Jays.

Armstrong entered the contest in the ninth inning with a one-run lead, and despite allowing the tying run to reach third base, he fanned the final batter of the contest to secure the victory. The 28-year-old right-hander has received two save opportunities over his last three appearances, and he's been able to convert on both chances. However, Mychal Givens and Miguel Castro will also continue to factor into Baltimore's closing committee moving forward.