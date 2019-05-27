Armstrong walked one batter and struck out another in a scoreless ninth inning to earn the save in Monday's win over Detroit.

With Mychal Givens removed from the closer role for the time being, Armstrong should be Baltimore's go-to option for save opportunities. He came in with a runner on first and eventually had two men in scoring position but ended the nailbiter with a popout. The 28-year-old owns a 2.45 ERA and should be worth a look in most leagues, though the Orioles don't get too many save chances.