Armstrong pitched two scoreless innings, permitting just one hit and no walks to earn the save against the Padres. He struck out two.

Armstrong has converted his last three save chances, but they have been spread out over a two-month period. The 28-year-old is one of five Orioles with two or more saves, so he still figures as just a member of Baltimore's closing committee. Armstrong now holds a 4.08 ERA and a 1.19 WHIP along with a 41:19 K:BB.