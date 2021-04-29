Armstrong pitched 1.2 scoreless innings with a walk and a strikeout in Wednesday's 7-0 loss to the Yankees.
Armstrong was the first reliever up after an ineffective 4.1 innings from starter Dean Kremer. The 30-year-old Armstrong was better in his outing. He's now strung together four scoreless innings in his last three appearances. For the year, the right-hander has a 9.00 ERA, 1.88 WHIP and 7:6 K:BB in eight innings. He'll likely continue to work in a low-leverage role after a rough start to 2021.
