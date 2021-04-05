Armstrong (not injury related) was reinstated from the COVID-19 injured list Monday.
Armstrong was away from the team following the birth of his child, and he was on the COVID-19 injured list while going through intake testing prior to his return. The right-hander has now tested negative and will be cleared to rejoin his teammates ahead of Monday's series opener against the Yankees. Armstrong should factor into the late-inning mix for the Orioles going forward.
