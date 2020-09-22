Armstrong (back) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list Tuesday.

Armstrong went through a throwing program for nearly two weeks, and he showed enough progress for the Orioles to activate him for the final several games of the regular season. The right-hander carries a 2.19 ERA, 0.89 WHIP and 12:3 K:BB over 12.1 innings during 11 appearances this year.

