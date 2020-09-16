Armstrong (back) is throwing off a mound, but it's unclear whether he'll return to the team this season, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.
Armstrong has been sidelined for just over two weeks while dealing with back soreness, but he recently began a throwing program. However, the Orioles aren't sure whether he'll be able to ramp up his workload enough to return to game action before the end of the regular season.
