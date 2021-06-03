Armstrong allowed two runs on two hits and struck out three in 1.1 innings to earn a hold in Wednesday's 6-3 win over Minnesota.

Armstrong got through the seventh inning with little trouble, but he struggled early in the eighth. A Ryan Jeffers triple put a run on Armstrong's line, and Paul Fry allowed an inherited runner to score on a sacrifice fly. With an 8.55 ERA, 1.90 WHIP and 22:10 K:BB in 20 innings, Armstrong continues to see mainly low-leverage work. His hold Wednesday was his first of the year, and he's also taken a blown save.