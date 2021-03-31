Armstrong will begin the regular season on the paternity list, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.

Armstrong will be away from the Orioles for several days following the birth of his child. Following his brief absence, the right-hander is a candidate for save chances this year, but Tanner Scott and Cesar Valdez are the top options to close out games while Armstrong is unavailable. Armstrong performed well during the abbreviated 2020 campaign, as he posted a 1.80 ERA and 0.80 WHIP in 15 innings during 14 relief appearances.

More News