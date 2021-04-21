Armstrong allowed two runs on a hit and two walks while failing to record an out in Tuesday's 7-5 win over the Marlins.

Armstrong allowed a single and two walks to load the bases in the sixth inning before Adam Plutko entered the game. Plutko allowed two runners to score, which were charged to Armstrong. The 30-year-old Armstrong had seen high-leverage work previously, but his early entrance Tuesday suggests his poor performance has removed him from the closer committee. Armstrong has allowed nine runs (eight earned), nine hits and five walks across four innings this season.