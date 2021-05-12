Armstrong allowed two hits and struck out two in two-thirds of an inning in Wednesday's 7-1 loss to the Mets.

Armstrong relieved starter Matt Harvey with one out in the fifth inning. Armstrong allowed two inherited runners to score, but avoided any damage on his own line. The 30-year-old right-hander has struggled to a 10.13 ERA, 2.25 WHIP and 12:7 K:BB across 10.2 innings this year. Until he can string together better outings, Armstrong will likely remain in low-leverage situations.