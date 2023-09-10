Fujinami (7-8) struck out one without putting a runner on base over 1.2 innings to earn the win Saturday over the Red Sox.

Fujinami inherited a pair of runners in the fifth inning and saw them pull off a double steal to both get into scoring position, but he nullified the threat. He then pitched a tidy sixth inning and was ultimately awarded the win in a 13-12 Baltimore victory. With 4.2 scoreless innings and six strikeouts over four outings in September, it appears the Orioles are starting to get the best out of Fujinami. He still has a 7.15 ERA, 1.45 WHIP and 79:39 K:BB through 73 innings this year, but he's been much more effective as a reliever with Baltimore than he was in any role with Oakland to begin the campaign.