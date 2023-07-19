The Athletics traded Fujinami to the Orioles on Wednesday in exchange for Easton Lucas, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.

Fujinami's stat line remains significantly inflated from his disastrous run as a starter this season. However, he boasts a 2.77 ERA and 0.85 WHIP alongside a 13:0 K:BB across 13 innings since June 20. Fujinami will most likely serve in middle relief as part of the Orioles' bullpen.