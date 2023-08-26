Fujinami (6-8) allowed a hit and struck out two over two scoreless innings to earn the win Friday over the Rockies.

Fujinami threw 16 of 23 pitches for strikes and became the pitcher of record when Baltimore went ahead in the bottom of the eighth inning. The right-hander has strung together three scoreless outings spanning four innings. He's been inconsistent since joining the Orioles, allowing 10 runs (nine earned) across 17 innings, though his 21:9 K:BB in that span shows his potential for success. Overall, the right-hander has a 7.60 ERA, 1.51 WHIP and 72:39 K:BB over 66.1 innings between the Orioles and the Athletics this year, and he's added a save and four holds.