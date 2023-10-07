Fujinami isn't on the Orioles' playoff roster for their ALDS matchup against Texas, Danielle Allentuck of TheBaltimoreBanner.com reports.

Fujinami recorded a 4.85 ERA and 1.21 WHIP through 29.2 innings in the regular season, and he will be held off Baltimore's ALDS roster to clear space for an extra bench bat. If the Orioles are able to make it past the Rangers, it's possible Fujinami rejoins the active roster to provide a fresh arm out of the bullpen.