The Orioles have selected de Brun with the 37th overall pick in the 2025 First-Year Player Draft.

The only aspect of de Brun's game that isn't exciting is his power potential, but he could be a valuable fantasy outfielder even if he hits just 10-15 homers per year. A lefty-hitting center fielder from Oregon who is committed to Vanderbilt, de Brun is one of the fastest Day One players in this class (70-grade speed) and the best pure hitting outfielder in his high school class. He isn't a slap hitter, but there isn't much buzz that he could sneakily turn into a 20-homer threat, even relative to past sub-5-10 examples like Corbin Carroll and Jett Williams (de Brun is listed at 5-foot-9). Even so, a potential leadoff hitter who steals 30-plus bases annually is a high-upside FYPD prize in dynasty leagues.