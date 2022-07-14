Watkins (3-1) earned the win Wednesday, allowing one run on four hits and two walks over five innings against the Cubs. He struck out five.

Watkins allowed leadoff baserunners in the third and fourth but was able to escape both innings without giving up a run. However, he surrendered his first run of the game in the fifth following a triple from Christopher Morel and a sacrifice fly by Rafael Ortega. Over his last four starts, Watkins has given up just three earned runs across 22.2 innings while sporting a 17:5 K:BB during that span. He isn't scheduled to start again until after the All-Star break.