Watkins didn't factor into the decision Sunday against the White Sox after allowing one run on four hits and three walks across 4.1 innings, fanning four.

The rookie right-hander has made just two starts and three appearances on his MLB debut season, and while the sample size is small, the results are there for everyone to see them -- he has given allowed just one run in each of his two starts and sports a 1.74 ERA through 10.1 innings. He should regress sooner than later, especially since he posted a 3.58 ERA in the minors before being promoted, but so far, he has done enough to remain in the rotation for the foreseeable future.