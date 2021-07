Watkins is listed as the Orioles' probable starter for Sunday's game against the White Sox.

The rookie right-hander will unsurprisingly get a second turn through the rotation after he limited the Blue Jays to one run on three hits and three walks across five innings in his first MLB start Tuesday. Watkins has a modest track record in the upper levels of the minors and generated only eight swinging strikes among his 89 pitches Tuesday, so fantasy managers may want to tread carefully with him.