Watkins was recalled from Triple-A Norfolk on Thursday, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.
Watkins failed to make the big-league club out of spring training, though he's had a solid start at Norfolk by allowing only three earned runs across 10 frames and two starts. He's likely to pitch out of the bullpen in Baltimore, but he could be in line for spot starts.
