Watkins (4-6) allowed four runs on nine hits and a walk while failing to strike out a batter in six innings to take the loss during Sunday's game against the Athletics.

Watkins has had his fair share of struggles over the last month, and he matched his highest total of the season by allowing 10 baserunners during Sunday's start. He was unable to strike out any batters and was charged with his fifth loss in his last six outings. Across that span, he's posted a 5.58 ERA in 30.2 innings. The right-hander tentatively lines up to make his next start at home against the Red Sox next weekend.