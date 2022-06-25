Manager Brandon Hyde said Watkins will be added to the big-league roster to start Saturday against the White Sox, Nathan Ruiz of The Baltimore Sun reports.

The 29-year-old is already with the Orioles on the taxi squad, so it's not a major surprise he'll be activated to fill the rotation spot of Kyle Bradish (shoulder), who landed on the injured list Friday. Watkins has made eight starts for Baltimore this season and has a 6.00 ERA, 1.70 WHIP and 14:15 K:BB across 30 innings, so he's not guaranteed to stick in the rotation behind Saturday.