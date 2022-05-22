Watkins had X-rays come back negative and was diagnosed with a bruised right forearm after exiting Sunday's start against the Rays, Andy Kostka of The Baltimore Sun reports.

The right-hander was struck in the right forearm by a comebacker during the first inning Sunday, and he left the contest after facing only three batters. Watkins allowed three earns runs on three hits without recording an out, and he should be considered day-to-day as he continues to be evaluated.