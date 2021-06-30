The Orioles will select Watkins' contract from Triple-A Norfolk prior to Wednesday's game against the Astros, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.

Baltimore is in need of a fresh arm out of the bullpen for the series finale in Houston after starter Travis Lakins recorded just five outs in Tuesday's win before exiting with an elbow injury, so Watkins will move up to the big leagues to provide some reinforcement. The 28-year-old right-hander, who had considered retirement this offseason before signing a minor-league deal with Baltimore, will reach the majors for the first time in his career. He had been serving in a starting role for Norfolk, posting a 3.58 ERA, 1.12 WHIP and 27:11 K:BB across 32.2 innings.