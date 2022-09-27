Watkins (5-6) earned the win Monday, allowing four runs on eight hits and two walks while striking out two in 4.1 innings versus the Red Sox.

A rain delay shortened Jordan Lyles' start, but Watkins was able to absorb some innings in a long-relief appearance. Dating back to before his call-up Friday, Watkins has allowed at least four runs in each of his last three big-league appearances. He's pitched to a 4.55 ERA, 1.41 WHIP and 58:27 K:BB across 99 innings in 21 appearances (19 starts) for the Orioles this year, but it's expected he'll work out of the bullpen the rest of the way.