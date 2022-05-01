Watkins allowed one run on five hits and one walk while striking out three across 4.2 innings against Boston on Saturday. He did not factor in the decision.

Watkins wasn't dominant against the Red Sox, as he fanned only three batters and allowed at least one baserunner in four of the five innings in which he pitched. However, the right-hander allowed only one extra-base hit -- to the first batter he faced in the contest -- and didn't yield any runs after the first frame. Watkins has yet to go deeper than five innings or throw more than 76 pitches in a start this season, and he has posted a mediocre 4.1 K/9, but he's been able to limit damage against him to the tune of a 2.55 ERA through 17.2 frames. He's lined up to face Minnesota at home Thursday for his next start.