Watkins (4-2) allowed four runs on four hits and a walk while striking out five in 5.1 innings to take the loss during Sunday's game against the Pirates.

Watkins tossed four scoreless frames to begin Sunday's matchup but struggled later in the matchup, giving up three runs in the top of the fifth inning before being charged with another earned run in the top of the sixth. The right-hander had posted a 1.85 ERA and 1.06 WHIP in 34 innings over his six appearances after being recalled by the Orioles, but he was forced to settle for his second loss of the season Sunday. Watkins tentatively lines up to make his next start on the road against Tampa Bay on Friday.