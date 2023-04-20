Watkins was placed on the 7-day injured list at Triple-A Norfolk on Thursday due to a right fourth finger laceration, Steve Melewski of MASNSports.com reports.
It doesn't seem to be anything that would keep him out for a long time, but he won't be an option for the Orioles for a while. Watkins holds a 4.15 ERA in three starts for Norfolk this season.
More News
-
Orioles' Spenser Watkins: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
Orioles' Spenser Watkins: Back in Baltimore•
-
Orioles' Spenser Watkins: Sent to minors•
-
Orioles' Spenser Watkins: Strong first spring appearance•
-
Orioles' Spenser Watkins: Short outing to close campaign•
-
Orioles' Spenser Watkins: Will start season finale•