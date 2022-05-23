The Orioles placed Watkins on the 15-day injured list Monday.
Though Watkins avoided any structural damage to his right forearm and escaped with a bruise after he was struck by a line drive three batters into his start in Sunday's 7-6 win over the Rays, the 29-year-old is still experiencing enough discomfort a day later to take him out of the mix for his next turn through the rotation. Unless the Orioles are willing to advance top prospect Grayson Rodriguez to the big leagues, Keegan Akin or Mike Baumann could be the top candidates to enter the rotation in place of Watkins when a fifth starter is next needed during Saturday's doubleheader in Boston.
