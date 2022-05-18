Watkins pitched four innings, allowing two runs on four hits and three walks while striking out one in Tuesday's loss to the Yankees. He did not factor into the decision.

Aaron Judge ripped an RBI double off Watkins in the first frame and then added a solo shot off him in the top of the third, accounting for all the damage against him in the contest. The homer was the fifth that the right-hander has allowed this season while the one punchout matched a season-low. Watkins has struggled to pitch deep into contests this year only reaching five innings in two of his seven starts. On the campaign he has produced an underwhelming 5.10 ERA and 1.60 WHIP with an 14 strikeouts over 30 frames.