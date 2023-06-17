Watkins was recalled by the Orioles on Saturday.

Watkins has thrown 160 innings at the big-league level, struggling to a 5.85 ERA while striking out just 13.7 percent of opposing batters. His 7.27 ERA and 20:17 K:BB in 26 Triple-A innings this season hardly inspire confidence, so it's unlikely he'll be seen in anything other than a low-leverage relief role. Reed Garrett was optioned in a corresponding move.