Watkins (4-5) took the loss Tuesday in Cleveland, allowing five runs on six hits while striking out three in 4.2 innings.

Watkins got off to a great start Tuesday, retiring the first 11 batters he faced. It was all downhill from there, however, as six of the next nine batters reached safely. The 30-year-old has lost four straight decisions and he compiled a 4.70 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 21:4 K:BB in 30.2 innings across six starts in August. After striking out just 10 percent of batters in his first eight starts, he's fanned a more palatable 17.5 percent of opponents over his last 11 outings.