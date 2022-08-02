Watkins (4-1) picked up the win Monday, allowing one run on five hits over six innings in a 7-2 victory over the Rangers. He struck out five without walking a batter.

The Orioles handed the right-hander a 4-0 lead by the top of the second inning, and Watkins cruised from there, tossing 55 of 88 pitches before exiting. All four of his wins and all three of his quality starts on the year have come in his last six trips to the mound, a stretch in which he sports a dazzling 1.85 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and 26:5 K:BB through 34 innings.