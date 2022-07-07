Watkins (2-1) picked up the win in Wednesday's 2-1 victory over the Rangers, allowing one run on four hits and a walk over 6.2 innings. He struck out three.

The right-hander delivered his second straight quality start on 84 pitches (61 strikes), although Watkins was far from dominant as he generated only nine swinging strikes. Since returning to the rotation at the end of June, the 29-year-old has an improbable 1.02 ERA and 0.85 WHIP through 17.2 innings over three outings despite a lackluster 12:3 K:BB.