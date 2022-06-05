Watkins (forearm) has thrown off a mound three times and expects to be activated from the injured list Tuesday when first eligible, Andy Kostka of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Watkins' progress is encouraging, though it hasn't been determined if he'll need a a rehab assignment first. If he does, he'll likely be out a little beyond the 15-day minimum, but in any case, it seems the right-hander should be ready soon. It's also unclear if Watkins will return to a rotation spot -- most likely over Kyle Bradish -- or see some long-relief work initially after activation.