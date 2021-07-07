Watkins (1-0) earned the win Tuesday against the Blue Jays after allowing a run on three hits with three walks and two strikeouts over five innings.

The right-hander gave up a run on a hit, a walk and a sacrifice fly during the opening frame, but he blanked Toronto for the next four innings. Watkins tossed a scoreless inning out of the bullpen last week in his MLB debut, and he followed that up with a strong performance in his first start Tuesday. The 28-year-old should receive another turn through the rotation and tentatively lines up to start the final game before the All-Star break Sunday versus the White Sox.