Watkins (forearm) played catch from 70 feet Saturday, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Although Watkins' throwing session Saturday didn't require much intensity, he said afterward that he didn't experience any pain and was only dealing with light stiffness. The right-hander is progressing in his recovery from a bruised right forearm, but it's not yet clear when he'll be able to return to game action.

